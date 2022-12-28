L3Harris Wins Navy Contract Modification to Expand Delivery of Modernized Radios

L3Harris Technologies has been awarded a $21.9 million firm-fixed-price modification to an earlier U.S. Navy contract.

The modification exercises an option to produce and deliver a total of 374 modernized radios , 335 of which will go to the military branch and 39 will go to the U.K. government, the Department of Defense announced on Tuesday.

Work under the modification is expected to be completed in March 2025 and will be conducted in San Diego, California.

At the time of the award, fiscal 2023 weapons procurement funds amounting to $19.6 million and Foreign Military Sales customer funds of $2.3 million will be obligated. None of these funds will expire at the end of the fiscal year.

The contracting activity is the Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, Maryland.

L3Harris previously won a $15.3 million modification to the same contract, which exercised an option to produce and deliver 228 modernized radios to the Navy and 27 to the government of the U.K.

The initial $18 million firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract was awarded in June 2021. Under the original award, which is expected to be completed in April 2023, the enterprise is currently providing the Navy with 285 modernized radios.