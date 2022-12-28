Kratos Helps Execute Ballistic Missile Intercept Tests Between US, Japan

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions supported ballistic missile intercept tests as part of a two-week testing event held by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and Japan’s maritime self defense force at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Hawaii.

Kratos said Tuesday its team worked with industry and government partners to integrate and launch three medium-range ballistic missile targets and one short-range ballistic missile target as part of the Japan Flight Test Aegis Weapon System-07 event.

In one of the JFTM-07 tests, a Standard Missile 3 Block IIA was fired from a Japanese Maya-class destroyer, JS Maya (DDG 179), to intercept a MRBM target.

Kratos said the three-stage MRBM targets used in the ballistic missile intercept tests come with a payload mounted on the company’s Oriole rocket motor and two Terrier Mk-70 rocket motors.

According to the company, the targets, including one SRBM, performed nominal trajectories and met target requirements during the event.