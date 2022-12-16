Jay Bonci: Air Force Looks at DOD’s Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability Contract

Jay Bonci, chief technology officer at the Department of the Air Force, said the department is looking at the recently awarded Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract and what it could mean for its cloud adoption efforts as it aims to become “a cloud-first place” in the near future, Defense News reported Thursday.

Bonci cited JWCC saying the department has “some feelers out now to understand how they want to administer it, being IDIQ-based versus, sort of, reseller-based.”

On Dec. 7, the Pentagon awarded Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google and Oracle spots on the potential $9 billion JWCC indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, which will help facilitate the procurement of enterprisewide cloud service offerings across all classification levels and security domains.

Bonci shared his thoughts on the Cloud One platform and its successor, Cloud One Next, and noted that the department is examining a couple of economic models as it continues to scale and bring more applications to the cloud.

“Really, the focus is going to be on adoption,” he added.