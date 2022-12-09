House Lawmakers Intro Bills to Promote Investment, Innovation in Satcom Industry

Reps. Frank Pallone, Jr., D-N.J., chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., ranking member of the panel, have introduced a pair of bills that would promote competition, innovation and investment in the commercial satellite communications industry.

The bills aim to specify the Federal Communications Commission’s satellite licensing rules and authorities, motivate investment in the sector, promote responsible use of space, protect national security and advance U.S. leadership in satellite communications, the House panel said Thursday.

The Satellite and Telecommunications Streamlining Act intends to expedite modifications to certain licenses for satellites or satellite constellations and the Secure Space Act seeks to prohibit the FCC from granting a license for any non-geostationary orbit satellite system to foreign entities that pose risks to U.S. national security.

“To make sure the U.S. – not China – continues to lead this global industry, we must streamline our regulatory processes to unleash innovation while also ensuring our laws fully protect the American public,” Pallone and Rodgers remarked in a joint statement.