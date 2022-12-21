GSA Releases $300M Initial Funding Round for Green Renovation of Federal Facilities

The General Services Administration has distributed over $300 million in funds to support various construction and renovation projects through the Inflation Reduction Act, which will accelerate the administration’s efforts towards a net-zero emissions federal building portfolio .

As the first investment under GSA’s pledge to spend $3.4 billion to improve federal infrastructure, the project is intended to catalyze clean energy innovation and achieve domestic clean manufacturing through the integration of emerging technologies and low-carbon materials into these projects, the administration announced on Monday.

“We’re moving forward on the clean, electrified federal buildings of tomorrow,” said Andrew Mayock , White House chief sustainability officer.

“As our country’s largest energy consumer, taking bold action to modernize the way we build, buy and manage federal operations creates good paying jobs in places that need them and helps us reach our nation’s climate goals,” he emphasized.

The first batch of construction and renovation projects to receive funding will use sustainable technologies as well as asphalt, concrete, glass and steel with low-embodied carbon content. Collectively, they are expected to offset approximately 120,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions and save the U.S. government $35 million in energy costs over the next 20 years.

Facilities chosen for the initial funding round include the San Luis I Land Port of Entry in Arizona, Federal Center HHS-FDA Laboratory in Lakewood, Colorado, John C. Kluczynski Federal Building in Chicago, Illinois, Patrick V. McNamara Federal Building in Detroit, Michigan, Charles Evans Whittaker U.S. Courthouse in Kansas City, Missouri, Frank E. Moss U.S. Courthouse in Salt Lake City, Utah and Lewis F. Powell, Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Richmond, Virginia.