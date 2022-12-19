Erv Koehler: GSA, DOD Collaboration Helps Simplify Sustainable Product Acquisition in Federal Marketplace

The General Services Administration is working with the Department of Defense in an effort to simplify the process for federal agencies to buy environment-friendly products.

Erv Koehler, assistant commissioner of the GSA Office of General Supplies and Services, wrote in a blog post published Thursday that DOD’s Sustainable Technology Evaluation and Demonstration program STED endorses manufacturers of sustainable offerings to military installations so that their innovations may be tested for performance and market demand.

The evaluation results are sent by STED to acquisition professionals at the GSA who will determine the companies’ eligibility for the Multiple Award Schedule program. The innovators may also be given a national stock number to expedite future orders, Koehler noted.

He added that the program has led to the discovery and fast-track introduction of nature-friendly commodities to the federal marketplace.

David Asiello, a director in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy Installations and Environment, oversees STED.