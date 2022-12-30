Gina Raimondo Issues Statement Detailing Omnibus Spending Bill Impacts on Commerce Department

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has released a statement emphasizing the importance of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 in advancing the Commerce Department’s mission.

Raimondo said in a statement published Thursday that the $11.2 billion in net discretionary funding for the department, a $1.3 billion increase from fiscal year 2022 allocations, will support a range of the department’s programs.

Department initiatives impacted by the bill include efforts to make high-speed internet more available to the public, job training, high-tech manufacturing and basic research, among others.

As funded by the law, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will receive $7 billion in funds for fisheries disaster assistance, fisheries services, climate research and weather forecasting. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will be given $4.25 billion to protect novel ideas and promote technological advancements and the Economic Development Administration will receive $1.54 billion to support economic development organizations and infrastructure recovery programs.

Other organizations affected include the International Trade Administration, the Bureau of Industry and Security and the Minority Business Development Agency. The Manufacturing Extension Partnership Program will also receive funding.

The bill provides an additional $1.9 billion in emergency relief funding for disaster management and response initiatives and other nondefense-related programs.

President Biden signed into law the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill to fund the federal government through the end of September 2023. The bipartisan spending package includes $858 billion for defense spending and $773 billion for nondefense discretionary spending.