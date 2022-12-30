Former NAVSEA Comptroller Karla Horn Named Navy International Programs Office Executive Director

Karla Horn , former comptroller of the Naval Sea Systems Command , has been appointed as executive director of the Navy International Programs Office, according to a LinkedIn post published Thursday.

In this role, Horn will help oversee the management and implementation of international security assistance programs, cooperative development programs and technology security policy to further the office’s goal of aiding Navy leadership efforts to build maritime partnerships.

At NAVSEA, Horn was responsible for the budgeting, execution and accounting for all shipbuilding and ship modernization funding along with foreign military sales of over $33 billion annually and the $8 billion Working Capital Fund budget in support of 10 naval warfare centers.

She served as comptroller of Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command from June 2014 to October 2016, during which she advised SPAWAR and its associated Navy Program Executive Offices on financial management and other business matters.

Horn’s experience also includes positions such as associate director for ground, sea and other programs for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) Investment Directorate and budget analyst for the OUSD Comptroller and the Navy Comptroller.