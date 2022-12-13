Boeing Finalizes Historic Deal to Bolster United’s Fleet; Stan Deal Quoted

Boeing has finalized an order from United Airlines for 100 787 Dreamliner airplanes with the option to purchase 100 more, marking the largest widebody order by a U.S. carrier in commercial aviation history.

The notable aerospace contractor’s deal with the airline expands the multitude of current United orders for Boeing jets , which have surpassed 530 in total, Boeing announced from North Charleston, South Carolina on Tuesday.

“With this investment in its future fleet, the 737 MAX and 787 will help United accelerate its fleet modernization and global growth strategy,” said Stan Deal , president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

“The Boeing team is honored by United’s trust in our family of airplanes to connect people and transport cargo around the world for decades to come,” he added.

Boeing is expected to deliver the 787 planes between 2024 and 2032. United is able to choose from the 787-8, 9, and 10 models to ensure adaptability across the airline’s wide expanse of routes .

Selected planes will succeed retiring 767 and 777 aircraft to enhance United’s efficiency and flexibility. These aircraft offer a potential 25 percent improvement in fuel use, which is determined by the configuration of the plane it replaces.

United will also exercise 44 existing options and place 56 new orders for 100 total 737 MAX jets, a line designed to maximize fuel efficiency and increase reliability in the single-aisle market. Depending on the configuration of the plane it supplants, the 737 MAX may reduce fuel use and CO2 emissions by up to 20 percent.

The first 44 737 MAX aircraft are to be delivered between 2024 and 2026, while the 56 new orders will be provided between 2027 and 2028.

“This order further solidifies our lead and creates new opportunities for our customers, employees and shareholders by accelerating our plan to connect more people to more places around the globe and deliver the best experience in the sky,” United CEO Scott Kirby commented.

Boeing’s provision of these planes will progress the United Next plan, which is intended to update and elevate the airline’s fleet.