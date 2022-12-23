GE Aviation to Help Facilitate US, Foreign Military Aircraft Maintenance Training

The U.S. Air Force has awarded General Electric’s aviation subsidiary a three-year, $29.3 million contract to provide contractor engineering and technical support through the training of military and civilian personnel on aircraft systems maintenance.

The firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award will cater to the Air Force, Air National Guard and Navy as well as to numerous foreign military sales customer locations, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

GE Aviation is expected to complete the delivery of these services by the end of December 2025. The contract involves unclassified foreign military sales to Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

The contracting activity is the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, which will use fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds to obligate over $13 million at the time of the award.