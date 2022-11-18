US-UK Agreement to Advance Fully Networked Command, Control, Communications

The U.S. Department of Defense and the U.K. defense ministry have signed an agreement to collaborate on efforts to enhance command and control capabilities.

A statement of intent between DOD and the British defense ministry will advance the development of Fully Networked Command, Control and Communications, a “pathfinder” capability that seeks to achieve collaborative C2 between the two countries through common data, principles, capabilities and interface standards, the Pentagon said Thursday.

FNC3 seeks to advance interoperability to help U.S. and U.K. forces, other allies and mission partners facilitate information sharing for faster decision-making.

Lt. Gen. Mary O’Brien, director of the Joint Staff J6, and Lt. Gen. Tom Copinger-Symes, deputy commander of the U.K. Strategic Command, signed the FNC3 SOI on Nov. 4.

According to DOD, the Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative of the U.S. and Multi-Domain Integration Change Program of the U.K. play a key role in advancing collaborative C2.