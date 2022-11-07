NASA, USAID Extend Collaboration on Global Development Efforts; Bill Nelson Quoted

NASA has signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Agency for International Development to extend the collaboration between the two agencies on addressing pressing international issues like climate change.

The space agency said Saturday that the MOU focuses on promoting the use of science and technology in the areas of biodiversity conservation, disaster response and prevention, environmental management, food security and other international development efforts.

NASA and USAID have agreed to support programs such as the government-funded Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment initiative to advance STEM education worldwide.

The partnership between the two agencies will also support the Disasters program area of NASA’s Earth Science Applied Sciences Program.

“Together, we are providing scientists, leaders, and citizens across the globe with access to NASA’s one-of-a-kind expertise and data and apply it to real-world problems on the ground,” said Bill Nelson, administrator of NASA.