Marine Corps Systems Command Launches Directorate to Track Network Risks, Changes

The U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command has formed a directorate out of its Task Force Aquila to evaluate the performance and security of an enterprise infrastructure that interconnects network elements, people, processes, architecture and cyber functions across the service branch.

MARCOSYSCOM said Friday the formation of the Technical Management and Analysis Directorate aligns with planning guidelines set forth by Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger.

USMC first activated the task force in March 2021 to help identify technical risks to the Marine Corps Enterprise Network prior to the implementation of any change proposals from the more than 50 entities under the Department of Navy that support the information technology platform.

Luis Velazquez, chief technology officer of systems engineering and acquisition logistics directorate at MARCORSYSCOM, said the MCEN works to help connect tactical mission personnel to garrison.

“We’d like to be able to get to a place where connectivity can be built in real-time for a specific purpose and then torn down once it’s no longer needed,” said Keegan Mills, the command’s lead for TMAD IT and cyber technology.

“The MCEN should ensure that critical messages sent across the network are accurate, haven’t been tampered with, and haven’t been intercepted.”