Report: GSA Plans New Contract Vehicle for Small Business Tech Procurement

Jim Ghiloni, a group manager at the General Services Administration’s FedSIM program, said the agency is planning to create a new contract vehicle that would enable federal agencies to access new technologies developed through the Small Business Innovation Research program, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

He said the proposed Research, Innovation and Outcomes contract would serve as a vehicle for small businesses to market their SBIR products to agencies with requirements that match their capabilities.

Through the envisioned contract, agencies can issue a task order or make direct awards to companies that have completed Phase III of the SBIR program.

“If agency has a legitimate requirement, we can very quickly execute a contract for them and they can go out and get that task order and get going. It’s not going to be something that’s one and done every 10 years,” Ghiloni said.

GSA issued a request for information on the potential contract vehicle in July.