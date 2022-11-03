Five GovCon Leaders Offer Advice for Industry Success

Alongside the immense growth defining the current state of the government contracting industry, competition between companies has become more intense than ever.

Executive Mosaic compiled advice from five industry leaders, all Wash100 Award winners, in a new video. Their answers offer important insight on ways to succeed in this increasingly competitive field.

The video features Peraton CEO Stu Shea, AT&T Public Sector Vice President of Defense and National Security Jill Singer, QinetiQ U.S. CEO Shawn Purvis, SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene and Constellis CEO Terry Ryan.

Shea, Purvis and Keene stressed the importance of creating and continuously building a wide network while maintaining respect for others, even when they are direct competitors.

“I always encourage folks to create a network of mentors and advisors,” said Keene. She described these connections as a way for those established in the industry to “give back” and for newcomers to receive guidance as they begin their journey.

Singer emphasized the importance of constantly evaluating and updating industry knowledge, while Ryan discussed the necessity of understanding each customer’s priorities and regulations.

“The pace is difficult to keep up with,” Singer said. “Be committed to your ongoing education.”

