Federal Executive Shila Cooch Named CIO at DOE Office of Science

Shila Cooch, a technology executive with nearly two decades of government experience, has been appointed chief information officer at the Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

In a LinkedIn post, Cooch shared that she took on the role after spending the past three years as director of information technology policy at the Office of Management and Budget, where she focused on government-wide IT modernization and cybersecurity efforts.

Cooch previously held various roles of increasing responsibility during her more than 15-year career at the Department of Homeland Security, most recently as chief of staff for the chief information officer.

In this position, she advised the CIO on matters related to technology policy, organizational planning and legislative and public affairs.

Prior to joining DHS, Cooch was a communication specialist at the U.S. Senate.