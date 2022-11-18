DHS Works on ECLIPS Cloud Services Procurement Program

Beth Cappello, deputy chief information officer of the Department of Homeland Security, said DHS is working on a new contract vehicle that will enable its component agencies to procure cloud capabilities, FCW reported Thursday.

Cappello issued the Enterprise CLoud Infrastructure Provider Suite program will provide the 22 DHS components with a streamlined process for ordering cloud infrastructure services.

DHS plans to award up to eight cloud service providers or resellers spots on the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, which will have a five-year base period of performance along with both a three-year and two-year option.

ECLIPS will include infrastructure as a service, software as a service and platform as a service. It will also cover other services such as cloud migration and key management as well as data encryption and multi-cloud environment management.