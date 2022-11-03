DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office Seeks Info on Commercial Tech Development

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Strategic Technology Office has begun seeking information from industry partners capable of developing new systems and concepts designed to deliver enhanced defense capabilities.

STO is looking to develop technologies in five research areas, which are advanced active and passive sensing; battlefield effects; command, control and communications; empowered human decision-making; and system of autonomous systems, according to a notice posted Tuesday on SAM.gov.

The office wants to utilize commercial advancements in advanced microelectronics, applied machine learning and artificial intelligence, computing devices, distributed autonomy and teaming and other emerging technologies.

Interested parties from academia, the private sector and government have until Jan. 20 to respond to the request for information.