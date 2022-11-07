Army Contracting Command Posts BAA for C5ISR Research Ideas

U.S. Army Contracting Command has released a broad agency announcement to seek white papers on secure communications and networking technologies designed to enable decisive lethality and information dominance.

The Army Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Center Research and Technology Integration Directorate is looking for research proposals in technical portfolio areas focused on soldier and platform mission equipment, spectrum dominance and intelligence and advanced technology, according to a notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov.

According to the notice, the RTI Directorate will use full and open competition to award multiple contracts, with funding for individual awards depending on the availability of funds and the quality of science and technology proposals.

The BAA will be open through November 2027.

The RTI Directorate is tasked with overseeing research and development activities to develop and integrate C5ISR platforms and capabilities for warfighters.