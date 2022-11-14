Anne Neuberger Reiterates NATO’s Commitment to Boosting Cybersecurity

Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies at the White House, has called on NATO members to be more active in responding to nation-state cyberattacks and other threats facing the alliance’s digital systems, CyberScoop reported Thursday.

Speaking at NATO’s 2022 Cyber Defense Pledge Conference in Rome, Neuberger, a two-time Wash100 awardee, reiterated the group’s commitment to boosting partnerships with the military and civil society to build more robust cyber defenses.

“We must be more nimble as an alliance … in providing direct, technical and necessary support if a country faces a significant disruptive attack,” Neuberger said.

She also highlighted the importance of investing in cybersecurity amid ongoing Russian cyberattacks on Ukraine.

In February, Neuberger deployed to NATO to discuss with allies how to coordinate response to Russian cyberattacks targeting Ukraine’s electric grid, communications systems and government.