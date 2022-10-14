NIST Seeks Industry Input on CHIPS Incentives, Semiconductor Institute Development

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is seeking public feedback on two programs that aim to incentivize local semiconductor manufacturers and create new regional institutes to boost the semiconductor research and development in the U.S.

NIST said Thursday the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act authorized the implementation of the CHIPS Incentives program and the potential development of up to three new Manufacturing USA institutes focused on semiconductor manufacturing.

For the CHIPS Incentives initiative, NIST solicits public input on how to develop the structure of grants, loans and loan guarantees; design taxpayer protections to ensure appropriate use of CHIPS funds; and identify the most effective types of investments to promote inclusive economic growth.

The agency also wants industry to comment on the potential research focus areas, structure and governance and co-investment strategies of the new semiconductor institutes.

The requests for information on the CHIPS Incentives and Manufacturing USA programs are posted on the Federal Register and responses are due Nov. 14 and 28 respectively.

“It is critically important to our prosperity and national security that we reestablish our leadership role in semiconductor manufacturing,” said Laurie Locascio, undersecretary of commerce for standards and technology and director of NIST.