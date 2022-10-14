NATO to Create Review Board for Responsible AI, Data Projects

NATO defense ministers have agreed to stand up a review board to oversee the responsible development and deployment of artificial intelligence and data projects across the intergovernmental alliance.

The AI and data review board will be primarily tasked with developing a certification standard that outlines quality controls, risk mitigation processes and other procedures to ensure that new AI and data efforts comply with NATO’s Principles of Responsible Use, the organization said Thursday.

The board will also serve as a platform for NATO innovators to exchange best practices for implementing AI in various areas such as cyber defense, imagery analysis and climate change.

In addition to the establishment of the board, NATO has approved its first vision to accelerate digital transformation efforts to enable multi-domain operations, interoperability for multidomain operations, improved situational awareness and data-driven decision making by 2030.