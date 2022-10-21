Marines Test Medium-Range Intercept Capability Prototype, Rafael’s Tamir Interceptor

The U.S. Marine Corps completed a series of three trials with a live-fire test of its Medium-Range Intercept Capability prototype system and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems’ Iron Dome Tamir interceptors at the White Sands facility in New Mexico.

The Marines demonstrated the capability of the MRIC prototype, along with the service’s radar and battle management systems, to continuously launch Tamir missiles to counter various aerial threats in complicated scenarios, Rafael said Wednesday.

“The three tests that took place this year proved that the performance of the MRIC system with IRON DOME interceptors is good and provides a dedicated launcher solution for the Marines,” said Don Kelley, project manager for ground-based air defense for PEO land systems.

Rafael said the Tamir interceptor can intercept cruise missiles, mortars, rockets, precision-guided missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Pini Yungman, executive vice president and head of air and missile defense directorate at Rafael, said the test shows that the company’s technology can provide optimal performance by integrating into existing systems.