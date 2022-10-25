Leidos Secures $55M TSA Hazmat Services Contract; Eric Freeman Quoted

Science and technology company Leidos has been granted a potential five-year, $55 million contract from the Transportation Security Administration to conduct waste facilitation services.

The follow-on contract tasks Leidos with regulating and removing hazardous materials at over 430 federal airports across the U.S. and its territories, the Reston, Virginia-based organization announced on Tuesday.

“We are proud to continue performing this important work while protecting our nation’s transportation systems and the traveling public,” Leidos Senior Vice President and Integrated Missions Operations Manager Eric Freeman remarked.

Freeman additionally emphasized the longstanding relationship between the company and the TSA.

The contracted work will entail the company maintaining federal, state and local standards to impact management, movement and disposal of these materials. The Leidos team will aid in airport management and the establishment of standardized operating methods, as well as executing regular audits to monitor the treatment, facilities and spill response as conducted by these airports.

Leidos will also guide TSA in the use of the company’s online recording system, HazOUT, and assist with the creation and implementation of their training plan.

This agreement follows a previous five-year contract that was granted in 2017. The terms of the previous contract are similar to the newly offered edition.

The new TSA award comes on the heels of Leidos’ Department of Defense award in early October. Valued at $1.5 billion, the task order calls for Leidos to assist with developing and implementing new command, control, computers, communications, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance tools .