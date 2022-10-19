Hope Damphousse Named VP of Strategic Operations With Ball Aerospace; President David Kaufman Quoted

Hope Damphousse , who previously acted as a legislative advisor to U.S. Senator Robert Bennett of Utah and U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, has been appointed the new vice president of Strategic Operations with Ball Aerospace, effective immediately.

“Hope is a respected leader with an impeccable record of solving complex challenges through strong, collaborative relationships, trusted communications and a passion and dedication for mission success,” said David Kaufman , president of Ball Aerospace.

Damphousse will be responsible to lead the company’s office in Washington DC while guiding public policy, regulatory and government relations activities; and lead Ball Aerospace’s strategic planning and partnerships.

Hope Damphousse first joined the company back in 2008 while delivering for its strategic operations business in a variety of positions and work. Most recently, she served as senior director for the business unit and managed government relationships and agendas to drive business priorities forward.

“She brings extensive government and legislative affairs experience to her new role as the company’s senior executive in the Washington, D.C. area,” Kaufman continued. “We are thrilled to have her in this role.”

