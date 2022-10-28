Government, Industry Stakeholders Agree on EV Infrastructure Security Measures

Public and private sector representatives who attended a forum hosted by the White House’s Office of the National Cyber Director agreed that both sectors must collaborate to assess cybersecurity standards across the electric vehicle ecosystem in order to address opportunities for harmonization and improvement.

The White House on Tuesday published a summary of the forum, which is part of a multi-industry collaboration to implement the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

National Cyber Director Chris Inglis and Principal Deputy National Cyber Director Kemba Walden led the event where representatives from the automobile industry were in attendance, along with officials from the departments of Transportation, Energy and Homeland Security.

Participants agreed that the construction and deployment of EV charging infrastructure should be expedited, with solid cybersecurity safeguards in place.

They also committed to working together to assess the state of standards as well as research and development for IT security in EV charging and supply and equipment.

Government officials said they will use the $7.5 billion allocated by the infrastructure law to invest in projects that will promote EV and EVSE security and resilience.