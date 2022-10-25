FAA Releases Updated Guidance for Recreational Drone Flying

The Federal Aviation Administration has released updated guidance intended for the recognition of community-based organizations authorized to provide safety guidelines for the recreational operation of unmanned aircraft.

FAA said Monday recreational drone operators are required under law to follow comprehensive safety guidelines set by CBOs recognized by the agency.

The safety standard must be developed in coordination with FAA and can be customized to a particular drone type.

The advisory circular listed recommended recreational drone flying safety requirements that CBO applicants may consider when requesting FAA recognition.

The guidance defines a CBO as a membership-based association entity that “provides a comprehensive set of safety guidelines for all aspects of model aviation addressing the assembly and operation of model aircraft and that emphasize safe aeromodelling operations within the national airspace system.”

The updated document also provides information on drone operations for certain educational and research purposes and applications for recreational flying fixed sites.