Defense Innovation Unit Launches Competitive Solicitation for IoT-Based Tracking Device Project

The Defense Innovation Unit has issued an Area of Interest solicitation in search of technologies that use commercial or internet of things devices to track and locate a path in global positioning systems and environments without external networks.

The competitive solicitation, which ends on Oct. 25, is being conducted in accordance with the merit-based Commercial Solutions Opening process and may result in follow-on contract awards for the winning bidders, DIU said Thursday.

DIU is looking for companies that can develop an interoperable, multi-sensor device that requires low power and has low emission.

Offerings can be part of an IoT suite and designed for visual plotting in mapping systems. A proposed system must have an open architecture interface and user experience, and have security functions for extreme environmental conditions or adversarial countermeasures.

Interested parties may fill a submission form on the DIU website.