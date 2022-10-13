Commerce Official Livia Shmavonian Named Director of OMB Made in America Office

Livia Shmavonian, a senior official from the Department of Commerce, has been named director of a federal procurement office within the White House’s Office of Management and Budget.

She will succeed Celeste Drake, the outgoing director of the Made in America office, and oversee the implementation of the Biden administration’s federal procurement and financial management policy.

Shmavonian most recently served as director of legislative and intergovernmental affairs and senior adviser to the undersecretary at the International Trade Administration.

Prior to joining the Department of Commerce, Shmavonian was staff director for the Senate Finance Subcommittee on International Trade, Customs and Global Competitiveness.

“Livia joins our team at a moment when President Biden’s economic plan has helped usher in a resurgence of American manufacturing,” said Shalanda Young, director of OMB.

Made in America was created under an executive order Biden signed in his first week in office to strengthen federal procurement to support the U.S. manufacturing sector.