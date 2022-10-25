Commerce Department Names Internet of Things Advisory Board Members

The Department of Commerce has named 16 non-federal stakeholders to a body that will advise the Internet of Things Federal Working Group.

Members of the newly formed IoT Advisory Board will help the committee identify challenges and opportunities in terms of federal policy, socioeconomic impact and small to international businesses, the National Institute of Standards and Technology said Monday.

They will receive administrative support from NIST.

Benson Chan, chief operating officer of Strategy of Things, will serve as board chairman and Providence Group co-founder Daniel Caprio will serve as vice chair.

The other IoTAB members are:

Michael Bergman, vice president of technology and standards at the Consumer Technology Association

Ranveer Chandra, managing director of research for industry and chief technology officer of agri-food at Microsoft

Nicholas Emanuel, product manager at CropX

Steven Griffith, senior industry director at the National Electrical Manufacturers Association

Tom Katsioulas, chair of the Global Semiconductor Alliance

Kevin Kornegay, professor and IoT security endowed chair at Morgan State University

Debra Lam, managing director of smart cities and inclusive innovation at Georgia Institute of Technology

Ann Mehra, adviser to Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University

Robby Moss, president and principal consultant of TGL Enterprises

Nicole Raimundo, chief information officer, for the Town of Cary, North Carolina

Maria Rerecich, senior director of product testing at Consumer Reports

Debbie Reynolds, founder, CEO and chief data privacy officer of Debbie Reynolds Consulting

Arman Shehabi, staff scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Peter Tseronis, founder and CEO of Dots and Bridges