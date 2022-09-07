U.S. Space Force Awards $59M Contract for Unconventional Fuels Delivery to Amentum; Dr. Karl Spinnenweber Quoted

Amentum announced on Wednesday that the company has received a seven-year, $59 million contract from the U.S. Space Force’s Space Launch Delta 30 in order to provide management, science, and engineering on commercial and government launch systems with unconventional fuels at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Under the contract, Ametnum will leverage its leading-edge solutions to manage unconventional fuels for commercial and government space launch programs, including hypergolics, cryogenic and pneumatic commodities used in rockets, missiles, and spacecraft payloads.

“Our extensive expertise in leveraging the latest technologies and industry best practices in unconventional fuels management, storage and delivery will ensure our team meets the high-consequence mission of safeguarding U.S. and allied interests in space,” explained Dr. Karl Spinnenweber , president of Amentum’s Critical Missions Group.

Over the last 14 years, Amentum has successfully supported more than 200 launch events from both the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station to develop the team’s understanding and management capabilities to ensure the safety and risk mitigation of the space launch systems it supports.

Amentum will move towards launch systems to provide transient alert aircraft solutions as well as fuel accountability, personnel protective equipment management, hazardous operations, fleet management, systems and safety engineering, and training.

“Our 14-year performance on the Florida Space Coast as a critical partner to NASA, the U.S. Air & Space Forces, and commercial launch providers has established Amentum as the premier partner to and developer of new capabilities for the space launch industry,” said Dr. Spinnenweber.

Amentum will perform the work at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. for Space Launch Delta 30 as well as the Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Space Launch Delta 45.

