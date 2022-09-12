SEC Adds 2 New Offices to Corporation Finance Division; Renee Jones Quoted

The Securities and Exchange Commission is setting up two new offices under the Division of Corporation Finance that will be tasked with reviewing filings by crypto assets and life sciences companies.

SEC said Friday the Office of Crypto Assets and the Office of Industrial Applications and Services are expected to be established in the fall and will join the seven existing offices that support the division’s Disclosure Review Program.

The commission assigned filings related to cryptocurrencies and other digital assets to the Office of Crypto Assets and designated the Office of Industrial Applications and Services to oversee non-pharma, non-biotech, and non-medicinal products companies assigned to the Office of Life Sciences.

“The creation of these new offices will enable the DRP to enhance its focus in the areas of crypto assets, financial institutions, life sciences, and industrial applications and services and facilitate our ability to meet our mission,” said Renee Jones, director of the Division of Corporation Finance.