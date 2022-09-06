Ron Ash Named Chief Operating Officer of Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services announced on Tuesday that Ron Ash has been appointed as the company’s chief operating officer following the retirement of Kenny Mitchell in the role following 40 years of extraordinary service to Accenture.

“I’m immensely excited to step into the Chief Operating Officer role to accelerate our strategic priorities and help our clients achieve mission success,” Ron Ash enthusiastically explained.

His focus in the role will be accelerating strategic and operational priorities, as the company continues investing in its people and finding new ways to bring more value to clients and their missions.

Previously, Ash held the role as the Safety & Citizen Services Portfolio lead for AFS and was responsible for setting strategic direction, driving growth and ensuring successful delivery for clients across education, energy, global diplomacy, homeland security and law enforcement.

Over the course of his more than 25 years with Accenture Federal Services, Ron Ash has been integral in shaping and driving the company’s I&D priorities in critical senior positions.

Previously, Ash has served as the Client Account Lead for both the Department of State and Department of Justice business as well as leading AFS’ Strategy & Consulting Growth Platform and serving clients in multiple industries focused on Supply Chain Transformation.

“I also look forward to supporting the talented and diverse people at Accenture Federal Services to advance in their careers,” Ron Ash added. “This is truly an outstanding opportunity.”

In addition, Elaine Beeman will also become the company’s chief leadership officer following Kenny Mitchell’s retirement. Her responsibilities include employee experience and succession planning as well as advancing AFS’ leadership development efforts and driving the company’s Civilian portfolio.

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture’s federal business serves every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations.

Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, national security, public safety, civilian and military health organizations.