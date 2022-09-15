PSC Backs Materiel Readiness, SBIR Program Extension Provisions in FY23 NDAA; David Berteau Quoted

The Professional Services Council expressed its support to certain provisions of the proposed National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023 through a letter addressed to leaders of House and Senate Armed Services Committees.

PSC said Wednesday it supports bills that would improve the Department of Defense’s materiel readiness and extend the Small Business Innovation Research Program (SBIR) through the end of September 2024.

The council noted that it backs measures that advance national security and intend to help DOD address the impacts of inflation.

“We commend both the House and Senate for drafting strong bills that support national security while also recognizing the critical roles and contributions that contractors play in DoD’s mission success,” said David Berteau, president and CEO of PSC and a two-time Wash100 Award winner.

PSC also stated its opposition to some NDAA provisions, including non-meritorious contract selection processes, certain supply chain provisions, contractor “blacklisting” mandates and the proposed progress payment incentive pilot.