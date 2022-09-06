Interagency Group Releases Report on Advanced Communication Technologies Standards Priorities

The Advanced Communications Technologies Working Group of the Interagency Committee on Standards Policy has released a report providing an overview of ACT standards activities, priorities and goals of federal agencies.

The interagency report outlines nine strategic standards priority areas for consideration by the ICSP including internet of things, security and privacy for communication networks, communications for data access and sharing, spectrum measurement and management and quantum communications, the National Institute of Standards and Technology said Tuesday.

The report also sets out the goals and priorities of contributing federal agencies to promote the broad adoption of consistent communications standards.

ACTWG is comprised of 18 federal agencies including NIST, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, NASA, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the Food and Drug Administration and the departments of State and Defense.