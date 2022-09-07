DOD’s Innovation Arm Seeks Commercial Software to Help Address Supply Chain Risks

The Defense Innovation Unit has asked industry stakeholders to propose commercial software platforms that could help address threats to the defense industrial base by building end-to-end alternate paths of key supply chains and identifying and mitigating risks within those supply chains.

DIU said it is seeking analytic techniques that could enable Department of Defense users to ingest government-furnished data sources, proprietary data and commercially available information to populate computational supply chain representations and perform modeling and simulation within a particular value chain for supplier diversification, future planning and analysis of downstream effects of disruption in a supply chain node, among other requirements.

The proposed platform for the agency’s Argo Navis program requirement should come with several features, including automated data fusion across commercially available, publicly available and customer-provided sources; pre-built risk model repository for supply chain risk mitigation purposes; behavior-based detection models; and distinct profiles for entities with a particular supply chain or network.

The Pentagon’s innovation arm said DOD may field selected platforms in an Impact Level 5 or IL6 environment.

Submissions are due Sept. 16.