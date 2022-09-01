DISA 4th Estate Network Optimization Program Office Surveys Users After Migration to DODNet

The 4th Estate Network Optimization Program Office at the Defense Information Systems Agency received an overall satisfaction score of 4.1 out of 5 from nearly 950 users following their migration to the updated information technology network.

In 2021, DISA’s 4ENO program office started moving all 4th Estate agencies within the Department of Defense to DODNet and performed 60 percent of the migration through a virtual private network and the rest on-site, the agency said Tuesday.

“We realize we were taking a huge chance to measure our success by surveying our customers after their migrations, but we really wanted to know how we’re doing and take an opportunity to hear from them … and we’re happy that they’re happy,” said Laura Herbertson, 4ENO program officer and DISA endpoint services and customer support division chief.

DISA said the customers gave the satisfaction score based on several factors, including communications prior to the migration, online resources available to users, migration instructions and support responsiveness.