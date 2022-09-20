Cisco Appoints Veteran Executive Jan Niemiec as VP of National Security and Defense Group

Longtime Cisco executive Jan Niemiec has ascended to the role of vice president of the company’s National Security and Defense Group.

As VP of the newly-established NSDG, Niemic will be responsible for helping to administer the creation and implementation of various technology strategies for federal and public sector customers, the San Jose, California-based company said Tuesday.

Expressing his gratitude to the company’s senior leadership team for trusting him with his new role, Niemiec also shared his anticipation to help lay down the foundation for the NSDG.

“I know that we have big tasks ahead of us supporting the government in their most important missions while providing world class solutions in Zero Trust, Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Work,” Niemiec continued.

Niemec will draw on experience accrued from positions like his time as a regional manager for Sun Microsystems and his work as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army. Niemiec additionally focused on budgetary concerns while serving the U.S. Air Force.

He began at Cisco in 2004 as an account manager for a prominent client in the U.S. Intelligence Community and has been with the company ever since. In this 18-year span, the newly promoted exec has held roles such as director of sales business development, regional sales director and, prior to his promotion, vice president of sales.

During his time with Cisco he has overseen pipeline development, account strategy and bookings for clients such as the director of National Intelligence, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the defense industrial base.

The NSDG at Cisco is looking to utilize Niemiec’s expertise in government security to bolster its goal to enable the Department of Defense and industrial base to stay competitive. Niemiec will lead a team of technologists, solution engineers, veterans and more conducting intelligence-driven cybersecurity and beyond.

In March, Niemiec spoke with ExecutiveBiz for an Executive Spotlight interview , where he touched on how the company is attempting to address the growing needs of the DOD.

“As we look at the Department of Defense and the supporting agencies, there has been a massive acceleration and having to be able to digitize everything there is. As that’s taking place, it’s accelerating the mission and raising expectations across the board on what can be accomplished,” Niemiec stated.