CBO Identifies More Than 100 Expiring Authorizations of Appropriations for FY 2022

A Congressional Budget Office report has found 111 authorizations of appropriations that are set to expire before the end of fiscal year 2022 and of those authorizations, 99 are for definite amounts valued at approximately $807 billion.

CBO said in the report published Wednesday that funding for expired authorizations rose by $26 billion to $461 billion in 2022, up 6 percent from the previous year’s figure of $435 billion.

The agency found that the $461 billion in FY 2022 appropriations can be linked to 422 expired authorizations in 163 laws.

According to the report, $353 billion of the total $461 billion can be attributed to specified authorizations, while the $107 billion can be associated with indefinite authorizations.

About 44 percent of expired authorizations of appropriations that CBO identified expired more than 10 years ago. CBO also found 1,118 authorizations of appropriations that expired prior to the start of the current fiscal year.

The agency determined expired and expiring authorizations of appropriations under a three-phase process: reviewing newly enacted laws; cataloging authorizations in the Legislative Classification System; and identifying appropriations for expired authorizations.