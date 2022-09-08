Air Force Global Strike Command Tests Minuteman III Missile Equipped With Reentry Vehicles

Air Force Global Strike Command held a test launch for an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile carrying reentry vehicles to showcase U.S. nuclear forces preparedness and nuclear deterrent lethality and effectiveness.

AFGSC said Tuesday command airmen fired the ICBM equipped with three test vehicles from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California as part of the nuclear deterrent-focused routine and periodic activities of the military.

“These tests show the reliability of our deterrence weapons systems, showcase the continued reliability of the Minuteman III, and the incredible people who make it work,” said Maj. Natalie Quinn, Task Force Commander. “All of these components comprise a system that stands on continuous alert, defending the United States and our allies 24/7.”

The reentry vehicles made it to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, a travel distance of approximately 4,200 miles.

Airmen from the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom AFB, Montana, 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming, and 91st Missile Wing at Minot AFB, North Dakota, supported the test launch.