Raytheon Lands $110M Australian Air Force Combat Training Contract

1 min read

Raytheon Technologies has secured a five-year, $109.7 million contract to train Australia’s air force personnel to operate the F/A-18F and EA-18G platforms.

The Australian defense department said Monday that Raytheon and its subcontractor, Milskil, will work to facilitate ground-based simulator training for aircrews at a military installation located in Queensland.

Forty-nine employees from the two companies will carry out the Electronic Attack Air Combat Training Support contract. The Australian air force has used Boeing-built Super Hornet fighter jets for more than 10 years.

Boeing also produces the EA-18G Growler, an electronic attack aircraft designed to help operators disrupt and deceive military electronic systems.

