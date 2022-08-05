NSF Seeks Public Input on Federal Big Data R&D Strategic Plan

The National Science Foundation is soliciting information from the public to help inform updates to a plan concerning research and development related to big data.

NSF is inviting government, academia and industry stakeholders to share insights as it works to revise and update the Federal Big Data Research and Development Strategic Plan, according to a request for information published Wednesday.

The comment period for the strategic plan was originally scheduled to close on July 29, but NSF and the Networking and Information Technology Research and Development National Coordination Office decided to extend the deadline for feedback after receiving requests from the public.

Responses to the RFI are due Aug. 17.