NRC to Formalize NuScale Small Modular Reactor Certification

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is finalizing certification of a small modular reactor designed by NuScale, which Fluor holds a majority stake in.

NRC said Friday its personnel received instruction to release a final rule regarding the clearance signifying the multimodule SMR technology complies with safety requirements.

The agency received an application from the reactor builder in December 2016 and completed a final safety evaluation report on the design in August 2020.

NuScale SMR, which comprises a dozen modules designed to produce 600 megawatts of electricity, will become the seventh design to receive approval for use in the U.S.

NRC noted the new system’s operating and safety mechanisms use natural convection.