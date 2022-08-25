New Report Outlines Recommendations to Achieve Space Dominance; John Raymond Quoted

The Defense Innovation Unit, U.S. Space Force and Air Force Research Laboratory have jointly released a report outlining recommendations to develop a space industrial base that will retain U.S. dominance in commercial, civil and national security space.

The 2022 State of the Space Industrial Base Report recommends that the U.S. conduct innovation and policy reform and increase partnership with the private sector to prevent China from surpassing the U.S. in space superiority.

According to the report, China aims to surpass the U.S. as the dominant space power by 2045 and in order to impede Beijing’s ambitions, Washington needs to accelerate the deployment of commercially-sourced space technologies designed for both civil and national security applications.

“The advantage America enjoys today stems from our space industrial base. We must work together to ensure that it remains a strong, effective, and innovative partner in sustaining American space superiority,” said Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, the chief of space operations and a three-time Wash100 Award recipient.

The report also provides evaluations and recommendations in eight topic areas: the long-term ‘North Star’ vision; launch services; hybrid space communications; in-space transportation and logistics; next-generation power and propulsion; remote sensing and traffic management; policy and finance; and workforce and science, technology, engineering and mathematics education.