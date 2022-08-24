IARPA Taps 8 Teams to Join Electrically Small Antenna Research Effort

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity has awarded research contracts to eight teams as part of a multi-year program that seeks to advance electrically small antenna capabilities.

IARPA said Tuesday team working under the Effective Quantitative Antenna Limits for Performance program will aim to further develop ESAs through size reduction, data rate boost, broadband signal transmission enhancement and operation frequency cut.

ESAs are those antennas that were shorter than their transmitted or received wavelength signals.

The resulting work will be tested and evaluated by the Air Force Research Laboratory, the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, and the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division.

The EQuAL-P program awardees are:

Boeing Research & Technology

HRL Laboratories

North Carolina State University

The Pennsylvania State University

Raytheon BBN Technologies

SRI International

University of Wisconsin–Madison

The Regents of the University of California, Los Angeles

The teams won the contracts through a competitive broad agency announcement for the IARPA program.