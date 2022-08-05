HII’s Paul Harris Named to National Defense University Foundation Board

Paul Harris, executive vice president and chief sustainability and compliance officer at HII, has been appointed to the board of directors of the National Defense University Foundation.

He brings to the board extensive expertise and experience gained from holding various positions in the federal government and private sector, including as deputy assistant attorney general of the civil division at the Department of Justice, the NDU Foundation said Thursday.

Harris joined HII in 2020 from Hampton University, where he most recently worked as senior vice president.

He previously served as corporate counsel at Northrop Grumman, senior manager for corporate compliance at EY and senior counsel and director of enterprise compliance at Raytheon Technologies.

Harris is a U.S. Army veteran who served in the 10th Mountain Division as a military intelligence officer.

“Mr. Harris’ appointment further advances our efforts to expand the perspectives and experience of our members across the defense industrial complex,” said James Schmeling, president and CEO of the NDU Foundation.