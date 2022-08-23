GovCon Expert Jerry McGinn Joins Software AG Government Solutions Board of Directors

GovCon Expert Jerry McGinn , executive director of the Center for Government Contracting at George Mason University’s School of Business, announced that the two-time Wash100 Award recipient has joined Software AG Government Solutions as a member of its Board of Directors.

Jerry McGinn has joined fellow leading and elite executives on the board of directors such as CIA veteran Alan Wade, Air Force veteran Gen. Chuck Heflebower as well as Software AG’s Amy Farrant, Mike Haugen and EverWatch CEO John Hillen, a previous winner of the prestigious Wash100 Award.

As the Executive Director of the Center for Government Contracting in the School of Business with GMU, GovCon Expert Jerry McGinn leads the first-of-its-kind university center to drive the education and training, research and collaboration on issues facing the GovCon industry and community.

Prior to joining GMU, McGinn served as the senior career official in the Office of Manufacturing and Industrial Base Policy in the Department of Defense to analyze the capabilities and overall health of the defense industrial base.

Software AG Government Solutions is a growth-oriented software company dedicated to serving the U.S. federal, state and local government market as well as the aerospace and defense sector with IT solutions.

Software AG Government Solutions operates its headquarters in Herndon, VA. Software AG is the developer of the global leading webMethods integration platform with a specialty in large-scale, mission-critical systems that demand full audibility across complex extended enterprises.