Fairbanks Morse Defense, Deck Marine Systems Partner to Develop Unmanned Vehicle Launch & Recovery Tech

Fairbanks Morse Defense and Deck Marine Systems will jointly develop a system to deploy and recover unmanned marine vehicles as part of a licensing agreement.

FMD said Tuesday it will have exclusive rights to market Deck Marine’s launch and recovery technology, instrument deployment units and winches to government sectors in North America, Australia and the U.K.

In exchange, Deck can utilize six FMD-owned service centers as well as the latter’s network of field technicians and regional account managers.

The two companies partnered as part of efforts to bring technologies to the U.S. Navy programs and grow footprints in the defense market.

