Federal Government Ups Adoption of AFRL-Made SecureView Cross-domain Access Platform

The Air Force Research Laboratory has seen an increase in the adoption of its cross-domain access software architecture across the U.S. federal government to enable telework and allow secure remote access to classified networks.

AFRL said Thursday SecureView, which offers ready access to classified information through virtual desktop infrastructure, authorized commercial hardware and laptops, now has more than 16,000 users throughout the federal government, doubling its user base since 2017.

“SecureView provides ready access to information on disparate security domains, reduces infrastructure costs and streamlines support of domain management,” said Eileen Goodell, program manager of SecureView.

The platform is managed by the SecureView Program Office, which supports the U.S. military, intelligence community and other federal government agencies.

“Our office routinely works with sites to implement unique use case requirements into the SecureView baseline,” Goodell said.

SecureView onboarded about 1,500 users in 2022 alone and the program office plans to add an additional 4,000 customers by 2023.