Air Force Invests in $$309M Runway Extension Project at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $309 million contract for an Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center-led runway extension work at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

The construction project is aimed at building on the base’s critical infrastructure to help enhance global air mobility and mission capabilities, the Air Force Materiel Command said Thursday.

Upon project completion in September 2025, two 10,000-foot runways will be available at JBER to handle the capacity required to ensure Indo-Pacific Command contingencies set in the National Defense Strategy. Reduced military traffic is also one of the expected results of the construction.

Lt. Col. Gary Moore, deputy director for AFCEC’s Facility Engineering Directorate, said the Air Force’s investment will help with the sustainment of lethal and combat-ready forces and will support the Department of Defense’s mission and overall tactical goals.

JBER hosts the 3rd Wing, Alaskan Command and U.S. Army Alaska, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and 11th Air Force, among other units.